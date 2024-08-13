Aaron-Wooi Yik want to emulate Ahsan-Setiawan at top-level competition

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles players Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik want to follow the footsteps of their idols Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan to perform at the highest level for a longer period of time.

However, Wooi Yik admits that it is not an easy matter considering that he and Aaron need to ensure that they are always in the best condition based on their age.

“Of course I and Aaron have discussed this and we want the partnership as long as possible because we know we have the potential to go further and we haven’t reached the top.

“We want to win major tournaments like Hendra-Setiawan and want to be like them. We have all the medals in major tournaments but not all gold and that we hope to achieve,“ he said.

Previously, the world number three doubles gave the country its first medal in Paris 2024 after defeating the Danish duo of Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 16-21, 22-20, 21-19 in the bronze medal match, on August 4.

For the record, it is Aaron-Wooi Yik’s second bronze at the world’s premier Games stage after winning the same colour medal at Tokyo 2020 and they now harbour the dream of continuing to hunt for a better shine at Los Angeles 2028.

In the meantime, Aaron said that apart from having to be in the best condition, communication between them is also important to avoid misunderstandings that could undermine their performance.

“The most important thing is communication to avoid misunderstandings.

“We concede we had a lot of misunderstandings in the last two years but now it’s getting better,“ he said.