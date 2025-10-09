AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale granted Italian citizenship for special merits

THE Italian government has granted citizenship to AC Milan’s American owner Gerry Cardinale for his special merits.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s conservative administration approved the citizenship proposal during Wednesday’s Council of Ministers meeting.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi formally submitted the proposal recognising Cardinale’s contributions.

The citizenship grant now requires submission to Italian President Sergio Mattarella for final approval.

Cardinale established RedBird Capital Partners investment fund in 2014.

His firm acquired controlling ownership of AC Milan in 2022 for 1.2 billion euros.

RedBird maintains significant sports investments across multiple continents and leagues.

The investment group holds interests in North America’s Boston Red Sox baseball franchise.

RedBird also maintains minority ownership in English football club Liverpool.

The firm has controlled French Ligue 1 team Toulouse since 2020.

Italy’s government specifically cited Cardinale’s social inclusion initiatives through sports.

His organisation has promoted activities targeting young detainees and vulnerable groups.

These programs specifically support individuals at risk of social marginalisation.

AC Milan currently occupies third position in Italy’s Serie A championship.

The historic club trails league leaders Napoli by just two points. – AFP