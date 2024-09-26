ACC: Turtles held to a draw by Vietnamese team

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) were held to a 2-2 draw by Vietnam’s Dong A Thanh Hoa FC in their Group A match of the ASEAN Club Championship (ACC) tournament at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium here today.

Hosts TFC, guided by coach Tomislav Steinburckner, drew first blood in the 22nd minute through winger Muhammad Akhyar Rashid’s long-range effort.

Buoyed, the Turtles continued to pile on the pressure and their efforts paid off when Manuel Ott doubled their lead in the 41st minute.

Undaunted, the visitors, led by coach Velizar Emilov Popov, struck in added time of the first half through Luiz Soares.

Then, in the 52nd minute, disaster struck for TFC as defender Muhammad Ubaidullah Shamsul Fazili netted an own goal to allow the Vietnam team to head home with a share of the spoils.