KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong is expected to be out of top-level competition for up to a year due to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury he sustained at the recent Malaysia Masters.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) singles coaching director Kenneth Jonassen said this is the worst-case scenario for Tze Yong, who is scheduled to undergo surgery.

“The operation date has not been set. It (surgery process) is quite technical, but what I understand is that the stronger you can get before the surgery, the better your recovery will be.

“There are also some bruises and swelling that need to go away. Again, everything we’re doing right now is to give him the best chance to have a successful surgery,” he told reporters at Akademi Badminton Malaysia, Bukit Kiara, here today.

Jonassen acknowledged that recovering from an ACL injury is one of the most demanding challenges for an athlete, but the case of Spain’s former Olympic champion Carolina Marin, who returned strongly after similar injuries, gave Tze Yong hope.

Jonassen is confident that Tze Yong will find inspiration from her experience and make a comeback when the time is right.

“I can’t speak for him (about the early retirement question), but from my understanding, he is very motivated to come back.

“As long as there’s motivation, we must follow the path. We’re taking inspiration from other top athletes who have managed to bounce back. I believe in Tze Yong’s ability and determination,” he added.

Jonassen clarified that Tze Yong will not be eligible for a second protected ranking as it can only be granted once within a particular period.

“My main concern right now isn’t the rankings. It’s about getting the surgery done, going through the rehabilitation, and keeping Tze Yong motivated,” he said.

With Tze Yong’s absence, Jonassen revealed plans to strengthen the senior men’s singles squad by grooming juniors who are transitioning to the senior level this year.

“It’s always a tough blow when one of your best players is out due to injury. But we will keep working hard to develop the next generation,” he said.

This morning, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) confirmed that Tze Yong will undergo knee surgery after scans revealed the ACL injury.

“It’s tough to accept, especially after all the hard work leading up to this point, but I know this is just another challenge to overcome. I’m staying positive, following the prehab plan, and I’m fully focused on coming back stronger. I also want to thank all my fans for your kind messages - it really means a lot to me,” said Tze Yong.

Tze Yong has suffered various injuries, including a muscle tear in his back followed by a spinal injury since last year and underwent a long period of rest and rehabilitation before returning to action in the Badminton Asia Championship 2025 in Ningbo, China, in April.