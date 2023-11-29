Adam Adli: Sports Technology Sandbox the way to go

KUALA LUMPUR: Technology in sports will continue to be developed through the Sports Technology Sandbox to ensure its progress can be utilised by all types of sports in the country.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Adam Adli Abd Halim (pix) said that the initiative opens up opportunities for the industry to find ways to leverage technology in sports with lower costs.

“The use of technology usually incurs high costs... so higher education institutions are encouraged to use their R&D platforms to help develop sports technology at lower costs than now,“ he said at a press conference after the launch of the Sports Technology Sandbox here last night.

Adam Adli said that through this initiative, the National Sports Institute will be responsible for ensuring a network between the industry and sports associations with external parties that can assist in such development.

“I think it’s a good step when high-tech sports like cycling, for example, we can bring (bicycle technology) to the use of these bicycles in thematic championships for the use of national athletes,“ he said.

Sports Technology Sandbox serves as a testing and regulatory platform for the development and commercialisation of local products and programmes related to sports technology and innovation. It aligns with the third core of the National Sports Vision 2030, which emphasises the empowerment of science, technology, and innovation as a catalyst for sports.

Meanwhile, commenting on the issue of the damaged pitch at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium recently, he said it is expected to be restored before the Malaysia Cup final scheduled to take place on Dec 8.

Adam Adli said that restoration work on the pitch is actively underway, with some affected areas already being patched, and it is only a matter of time for it to be fully restored. -Bernama