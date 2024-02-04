ADAMAS maintains two-year ban against Jia Xin

THE two-year ban on participation in all competitions, imposed on Ngu Jia Xin, remains in effect after the national high jump athlete was absent from the appeal proceedings held on March 18.

Anti-Doping Agency of Malaysia (ADAMAS) director, Azura Abidin, stated that no further calls would be made to the female athlete who tested positive for doping at the Malaysia Athletic Federation Track and Field Championship at the National Sports Council Mini Stadium in February 2023.

“Jia Xin submitted an appeal, however, as she did not turn up on the scheduled appeal date, we are sticking to the original decision regarding her suspension.

“We have tried to contact her, sent letters, emails, followed up, but to no avail. Even her coach can’t locate her,“ she added.

Azura spoke to reporters after the Iftar event at the Ministry of Youth and Sports here last night, which was also attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh.

Meanwhile, when contacted by Bernama today, Datuk R Annamalai, chairman of the Medical Committee of the Athletics Union of Malaysia, affirmed the continuation of the penalty against Jia Xin.

Jia Xin was suspended from all competitions from June 2 last year to June 1, 2025, following ADAMAS’ confirmation of the athlete testing positive for the banned substance sibutramine.