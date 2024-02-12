THE ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) today named AirAsia as their exclusive Official Travel Partner for their four major national team and club events.

The four events - ASEAN Cup 2024, ASEAN Club Championship Cup, ASEAN Women’s Championship and ASEAN Under 23 Championship - are collectively branded as ASEAN United FC.

Through its partnership with the four ASEAN United FC events, AirAsia aims to strengthen its role as a unifying force across the region and beyond, fostering a deeper connection with football fans and the sporting community.

This collaboration also reflects the brand’s commitment to supporting the development of regional talents and aspiring athletes, showcasing ASEAN’s rich potential on and off the field.

AirAsia brand chief executive officer Rudy Khaw believes in the power of sport to unite and inspire, just as they have spent over two decades connecting people and cultures across ASEAN.

“As a brand built for and by ASEAN, we are thrilled to join forces with ASEAN United FC to celebrate the region’s unique talents and shared passion for football,” he said at the AirAsia Headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, AFF president Major General Khiev Sameth said they are delighted to add another distinct homegrown ASEAN company - AirAsia - to their family of dynamic partners.

“AirAsia has been a tremendous advocate of ASEAN’s unity, strength and prosperity, and we are proud to now have them on our team as a champion of ASEAN football.

“Our partnership is founded on our shared belief in ASEAN football’s unifying force and its potential to achieve excellence at every level,” he said.

The partnership was concluded by leading global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE, the AFF’s exclusive commercial partner.