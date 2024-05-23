After double victory, M’sia eye Sepak Takraw World Cup team trophy

KUALA LUMPUR: Fresh from winning the premier division doubles and regu events, the national sepak takraw squad have been reminded to focus on lifting the bigger prize of the Sepak Takraw World Cup team trophy.

Malaysian Sepaktakraw Association (PSM) president Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan said the team should temporarily set aside the joy of yesterday’s double victory to achieve the main target of the sport’s governing body.

“Thank God, we got two championships that we never dreamed of before. We (PSM) aimed for at least one championship in the finals, but now I feel the national squad can achieve a hattrick.

“I remind the players not to get carried away with that success because we have a big mission, which is to emerge as the champions of the World Cup team event,“ he told reporters.

Mohd Sumali said the squad’s victories over sepak takraw giants Thailand showed that Ahmad Jais Baharun’s charges can hit another historic milestone in the fourth edition of the World Cup.

“It is not impossible, and the proof is that we managed to defeat Thailand. It is due to the high performance and confidence of the players, as well as the support of the fans,“ he said.

The national team created history by beating Thailand to win both the doubles and regu events.

Aidil Aiman Azwawi-Noraizat Mohd Nordin gave a sterling display to defeat Seksan Tubtong-Kittiphum Sareebut 17-16, 15-13 in the doubles final.

Malaysia clinched their second title after Farhan Adam, Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi and Mohamad Azlan Alias (Muhammad Haziq Hairul Nizam) beat their traditional rivals and defending champions 15-8, 15-12 in the regu final.

Malaysia will open their team event campaign by playing Brunei in a Group C match today.