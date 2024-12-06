Aguero stays proud of Harimau Malaya’s performance

HARIMAU Malaya’s attacking midfielder Sergio Aguero is proud of the team’s achievement in bringing home 10 points in the group competition despite having to swallow the bitterness of failing to qualify for the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers yesterday.

The national squad recorded a 3-1 victory over Taiwan in the last Group D match of the second round of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, but it was not enough.

“Every game is difficult to play as it is not easy to score seven to eight goals like we were told but at least we win.. Of course we want to win with many goals but we have tried our best and the players give the best on the field.

“I think we have done a great campaign with 10 points as you see other teams qualify with eight or nine points,“ he said when met after the match yesterday.

Earlier, Malaysia relied on Oman to beat Kyrgyzstan in another Group D match in Muscat at midnight last night, but all hopes went up in smoke after both teams recorded a draw and saw Kim Pan Gon’s men having to settle for the third position in the competition.

Malaysia ended the group stage third in the four-team standings with 10 points, while Kyrgyzstan were second with 11 points.

Oman lead the group with 13 points while Taiwan are at the bottom with no points.

For the record, the top two teams in each group will automatically qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup and the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the bottom two teams will have to go through the third round of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers in Saudi Arabia from March next year.