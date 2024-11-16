Ahmad Zahid congratulates Malaysian MLBB team for winning 2024 IESF World Championship

DEPUTY Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi congratulated the Malaysian Mobile Legends Bang-Bang (MLBB) e-sports team on winning the 2024 International Esports Federation (IESF) World Championship in Riyadh, Arab Saudi today.

Ahmad Zahid said in a Facebook post that the team was undeterred by the stiff competition put up by the Philippines team to win the world title.

“Well done, boys! You’ve made us proud once again. I pray for more successes by the Malaysian squad,” he posted.

The Malaysian team beat the Philippines team 2-0 in the grand final to win prize money totalling US$70,000 (RM313,180).

The Malaysian team comprised of Selangor Red Giants players, led by Muhd Qayyum Ariffin Mohd Suhairi (Yums), Muhd Haqqullah Ahmad Shahrul Zaman (Sekys), Haziq Danish Mohd Rizwan (Stormie), Ilman Zareef Zulkifli (Gojes) and ‘Gold Laner’ team JP Niners player, Ealtond Rayner (Lolealz).