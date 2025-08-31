Ahmad Zahid urges Malaysian support for world badminton finals pairs

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER DATUK SERI DR AHMAD ZAHID HAMIDI has called upon all Malaysians to unite in supporting two national badminton pairs competing in the World Badminton Championships finals today.

He stated that women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah alongside mixed doubles duo Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei have brought immense pride to the nation by reaching their respective finals on Malaysia’s independence anniversary.

Ahmad Zahid congratulated Pearly and Thinaah for making history as the first Malaysian women’s doubles pair to qualify for the championship match while also praising the strong partnership of Tang Jie and Ee Wei for their similar achievement.

He described their presence on this prestigious global stage during National Day as a truly meaningful gift for the beloved homeland.

The Deputy Prime Minister urged all citizens to continue offering prayers and encouragement to both pairs for a memorable Malaysian victory.

He called for raising the Merdeka spirit on the world stage while demonstrating true Malaysian unity through vocal support.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei are scheduled to face China’s Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin at seven pm Malaysian time.

Pearly and Thinaah will compete against the world’s top-ranked Chinese pair of Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning at eight forty pm. – Bernama