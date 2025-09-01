Port Klang ranks 10th among world’s busiest container ports in 2025

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia celebrates a historic maritime milestone as Lloyd’s List 2025 has ranked Port Klang at the 10th position in the Top 100 Ports list, making it one of the world’s top 10 busiest container ports for the first time.

The Ministry of Transport said Port Klang has surpassed Hong Kong in the rankings, underscoring Malaysia’s strength as an emerging regional maritime powerhouse.

Lloyd’s List is one of the world’s oldest publications, focusing on the global shipping and maritime industries.

The increase in Port Klang’s ranking to 10th place is part of the port’s continuous rise over the past few years — from 13th place in 2022 to 11th in 2023 and now 10th in 2025.

The ministry said the achievement reflected ongoing efforts to strengthen the port’s capacity, facilities, and capabilities to meet global trade demands.

“This progress is also supported by Westports’ infrastructure development projects, including the expansion of new terminals (CT10 and CT17), which is expected to double capacity from 14 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 28 million TEUs by 2028.

“At Northport, upgrades to Berth 9 and other facilities support larger vessel operations and increased handling volumes, while on Carey Island, a long-term mega project has the potential to boost capacity to 30 million TEUs annually by 2060,” it said.

In addition to Port Klang, MOT said the Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) maintained its 15th position in both 2023 and 2024, recording a throughput increase to 12.25 million TEUs in 2024 — a 16.9 per cent rise from 10.48 million TEUs in 2023.

It emphasised that the combined strength of Port Klang and PTP positioned Malaysia as the world’s fifth largest country in terms of total container handling in 2024, reinforcing the nation’s strategic role along the Strait of Malacca, the world’s busiest shipping lane.

In 2024, Port Klang handled 14.64 million TEUs, up 4.1 per cent from 14.06 million TEUs in 2023.

MOT said that despite global challenges such as the Red Sea crisis, Port Klang demonstrated resilience and adaptability to shifting global trade flows.

“Building on this momentum, throughput is expected to reach 14.98 million TEUs in 2025, further cementing the port’s status as one of the world’s leading maritime hubs,” it added. – Bernama