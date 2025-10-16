Ahmedabad set to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

THE Indian city of Ahmedabad is in prime position to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport announced on Wednesday.

The choice of Ahmedabad, also known as Amdavad, will be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with a final decision to be taken at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26.

“The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has today confirmed that it will recommend Amdavad, India, as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games,“ the Executive Board said in a statement.

Ahmedabad is the key city in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, home to a 130,000-seater arena which is the world’s biggest cricket stadium. The venue is named after the premier.

India has its eyes on a bigger prize, having submitted a formal letter of intent last year to the International Olympic Committee to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.

Ahmedabad got the nod over the Nigerian capital Abuja.

India’s Home Minister Amit Shah described the announcement as “a day of immense joy and pride for India”.

“Heartiest congratulations to every citizen of India on Commonwealth Association’s approval of India’s bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad.”

The future existence of the Commonwealth Games was in doubt last year when the movement struggled to find a replacement host for 2026 after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew for cost reasons.

The Scottish city of Glasgow stepped in and will stage a slimmed-down version of the multi-sport format, meaning Britain will have hosted two editions in a row, after Birmingham in 2022.

The 2030 Games will mark the centenary of the inaugural event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. - AFP