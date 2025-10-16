Weaving a Luminous Fairy Tale with Technology: An Immersive Nighttime Spectacle Hosted by the Liangma River in Beijing

Centered around the Liangma River Cultural and Economic Belt and the Olympic Center, this year’s Light Festival presents nearly 100 cultural, tourism, commercial, and sports activities—including performances, exhibitions, and markets—seamlessly blending art, light, and commerce. The festivities will continue through the end of October.

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2025 - A golden autumn breeze brushes past the banks of Liangma River, as dazzling lights illuminate the night sky over Chaoyang. From September 26 to October 31, 2025, the 2025 Beijing Chaoyang International Light Festival · Consumption Season transforms the riverside into a realm of enchantment, where high-tech installations such as the aquatic “Magic Cube,“ “Soaring Over the Blue Lake,“ and “Lonely Planet” infuse the event with a futuristic allure.

An evening stroll along the Liangma River is an invitation to romance. From Yansha Pier toward Solana, visitors encounter shimmering Crystal Light Flowers, glowing cloud-shaped benches, ginkgo-inspired installations, and trees adorned in kaleidoscopic hues—collectively casting a spell of radiant elegance along both riverbanks.

At the heart of Chaoyang Park’s North Lake floats the “Magic Cube,“ a colossal cubic structure paired with a circular waterborne stage. Its nine rotating tiers shift continuously, creating ever-changing light patterns that surprise and delight like opening a series of luminous blind boxes. Nearby, “Lonely Planet” offers a serene social space on the water—a cluster of transparent, dome-shaped “bubble pods” that emit a soft, starry glow, elegantly merging technology with lakeside ambiance and human connection.

Technology deepens the bond between art and emotion. At Shell Theater, an aerial light show spans the water’s surface, where luminous figures of mythical creatures—such as the Kunpeng (a giant fish-bird in ancient Chinese mythology) and galloping horses—interweave with live performances, crafting a three-dimensional visual myth that unfolds across land, water, and sky. “It’s a symphony of culture, nature, and urban life in perfect harmony,“ remarked one enchanted visitor.

The 2025 Beijing Chaoyang International Light Festival · Consumption Season is redefining nighttime leisure, turning this corner of the city into a destination where romance meets innovation. This unique Chaoyang magic awaits—ready for you to discover.

Hashtag: #Chaoyang

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.