AIA MALAYSIA announces recently the appointment of Malaysia’s top men’s badminton doubles pair, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, as its Health and Wellness Ambassadors.

The appointment underscores AIA’s commitment to empowering Malaysians to embrace the values that define world-class athletes — discipline, resilience, and active living — as the foundation for overall well-being.

As celebrated national athletes, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin embody the spirit of excellence and perseverance, making them the perfect role models to inspire Malaysians to pursue active and purpose-driven lifestyles that lead to Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.