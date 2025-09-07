All Blacks lose Taylor for second Springboks Test due to injury

NEW ZEALAND hooker Codie Taylor has been ruled out of the second Rugby Championship Test against South Africa due to a head injury assessment failure.

Taylor left the field during the first half of Saturday’s 24-17 victory over the Springboks in Auckland and will miss next week’s rematch in Wellington.

All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan confirmed the 101-Test veteran will be replaced in the squad, with Samisoni Taukei’aho expected to start in his place.

Wing Emoni Narawa is also a major doubt for the second Test after suffering a rib complaint just seven minutes into the opening match.

Ryan described Narawa as “highly unlikely” to play on Saturday despite scoring an early try before his injury forced him from the field.

The talented 26-year-old’s career has been hampered by injuries, limiting him to just four Test appearances since his debut 15 months ago.

Narawa had been promoted to the right wing position ahead of out-of-form Sevu Reece, who may now get another opportunity against the Springboks.

Victory in the second Test would virtually end South Africa’s hopes of defending their Rugby Championship title.

Ryan emphasized the need for his team to maintain the same intensity shown in Auckland, where they extended their unbeaten streak at Eden Park to 51 matches.

“There was a lot riding on the first one but we’ve got to make sure we build that same edge this week,“ Ryan said.

The assistant coach highlighted the importance of being “brutally honest” about moments where they allowed South Africa back into the game.

South Africa forward Kwagga Smith acknowledged his team must start better after conceding two early tries in the opening match.

The two-time World Cup winner was among several Springboks players who impressed off the bench during their second-half fightback from 14-0 down.

“Those first two tries -- they hadn’t even put up one phase and they scored,“ Smith said.

Smith identified a possible lack of intensity or focus that made it “too easy” for New Zealand to establish their early lead.

The Springboks forward also pointed to missed opportunities in the opposition 22 where they lost possession or conceded penalties. – AFP