All Blacks reclaim top rugby ranking with 41-24 win over Argentina

NEW ZEALAND secured a dominant 41-24 victory over Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

The All Blacks reclaimed the top spot in the world rankings for the first time since 2021.

Samisoni Taukei’aho scored two late tries to seal the win for the visitors.

New Zealand led 31-10 at halftime but faced a spirited second-half fightback from the Pumas.

The All Blacks scored six tries to Argentina’s three in a high-scoring encounter.

Winger Sevu Reece contributed with a double, while Beauden Barrett added 11 points with the boot.

Argentina’s Tomas Albornoz managed 14 points, including a try, but it wasn’t enough.

The Pumas remain winless at home against New Zealand, extending their streak to 15 matches.

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett acknowledged his team’s patchy performance despite the win.

“We started well and finished strong, but the second half was slower,“ Barrett said.

Discipline lapses allowed Argentina to rally, energising the home crowd.

Reece opened the scoring after an early Barrett penalty before Rodrigo Isgro replied for Argentina.

A yellow card for Pumas prop Mayco Vivas proved costly as New Zealand exploited their numerical advantage.

Will Jordan set up Cortez Ratima for a brilliant try, extending the lead to 17-7.

Ardie Savea and Reece added further tries before halftime, putting New Zealand in control.

Albornoz sparked Argentina’s second-half resurgence with a powerful solo try.

A yellow card for Billy Proctor saw the Pumas close within seven points through Joaquin Oviedo.

Taukei’aho’s late double dashed Argentina’s hopes, securing the win for New Zealand.

The teams will meet again next week in Buenos Aires. - AFP