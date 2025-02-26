THE 2025 All England title is up for grabs for any mixed doubles pair, with the tournament set to run from March 11 to 16 in Birmingham.

National mixed doubles head coach Nova Widianto said that with the absence of two former champions, Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino from Japan and the Chinese pair of Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong, any pair can win the title in the world’s oldest badminton tournament this time around.

Watanabe-Higashino announced their separation in August last year, while Si Wei-Ya Qiong hung up their rackets in November 2024 and January 2025, respectively.

However, Nova reminded the country’s number one mixed doubles Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei to control their emotions if they hope to advance to the final of the competition.

“The All England is a big tournament and they need to always keep their emotions in check. Don’t set expectations too high, otherwise, it will be difficult to control later.

“They have lost a lot in that (emotional) aspect before. The same case in last year’s All England. They were leading but lost in the end, and that should be a lesson for them,” he told reporters at a training session here on Tuesday.

Last year, the world number four pair were shown the exit in the second round by the Dutch pair of Robin Tabeling-Selena Piek, 21-17, 19-21, 16-21.