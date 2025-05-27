Amorim turns red as phone alarm disrupts United, ASEAN All-Stars presser

MANCHESTER United head coach Ruben Amorim caused an unexpected pause during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Maybank Challenge Cup clash against the ASEAN All-Stars here, today.

The minor incident occurred when the 40-year-old Portuguese tactician’s mobile phone rang while ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) President Major General Khiev Sameth was speaking during the media session.

All eyes turned to Amorim as he calmly silenced the device, managing the situation with composure before proceedings resumed.

The light-hearted moment drew smiles from those present and added a touch of humour to the session.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Amorim revealed that the interruption came from his house alarm.

“I apologise for the house alarm...when I’m away I like to control my kids,” he said while holding back laughter as his face turned red.

The clash between United and the ASEAN All-Stars is scheduled to take place at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil tomorrow night.

The last time the Red Devils played in Malaysia was during the 2009 pre-season tour, beating Malaysia XI twice, 3-2 and 2-0, respectively on July 18 and 20 at the National Stadium.

The 13-time Premier League champions, who have endured a dismal season by their lofty standards when they ended the season in 15th spot with 42 points, are also scheduled to travel to Hong Kong as part of their post-season tour to play against the Hong Kong national team at the Hong Kong Stadium on May 30.