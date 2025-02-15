Amorim warns cash-strapped Man Utd must sell to rebuild

LONDON: Ruben Amorim on Friday warned that Manchester United must sell players to fund the rebuilding of his under-performing team because of financial restrictions.

Next week will mark a year since Jim Ratcliffe became a minority owner of United, a rollercoaster 12 months for the 20-time English champions.

The arrival of the 72-year-old British billionaire, who made his fortune as founder of petrochemicals giant INEOS, was greeted with glee by United fans furious with the direction of the club under the Glazer family, the US-based majority owners.

Ratcliffe's financial cuts, however, have made him a divisive figure at Old Trafford.

INEOS has already made 250 staff redundant and hiked ticket prices in an effort to free up money to be ploughed into the first team.

They paid a 10 million euro ($10.5 million) buyout clause to bring Amorim in from Sporting Lisbon in November after manager Erik ten Hag was sacked following a dismal start to the season.

Marcus Rashford and Antony left Old Trafford on loan during the recent transfer window but there were no permanent departures despite rumours linking Alejandro Garnacho with a big-money move.

Further cost-cutting measures are expected, with all clubs forced to comply with strict financial fair play rules.

United are currently languishing in 13th place in the Premier League ahead of Sunday's visit to fellow strugglers Tottenham, two points behind the Red Devils.

United boss Amorim on Friday voiced the harsh reality that the club, fourth in Deloitte's annual Football Money League, have limited room for manoeuvre in the transfer market.

“Our biggest problem now is Tottenham,“ he told reporters, trying to shift the focus to Sunday’s game in London.

“We know the moment of the club. Of course I have to understand all of these problems but that problem of our club is not new. You already knew the rules of (financial) fair play.”

The Portuguese manager added: “Here is simple -- to do something we need to sell players.

“My focus is to prepare the game. We cannot do (signings) now. The window is closed. We need to focus on the games that we have, especially the next one, and then in the summer we will see.”

United's current plight makes it difficult to see how they will fulfil Ratcliffe's dream to win a 21st league title by the club's 150th anniversary in 2028.

“Yes, we talk about that,“ Amorim said. “With our focus, I sense from day one our focus is to win the Premier League and we can change everything in a few years.

“I don’t know how long it is going to take. At the moment we are in a difficult situation, the way we play, the games that we don’t win.”