Anita Azrina is new PSM chairman

FORMER Petronas group senior general manager of strategic communications, Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz, has been appointed as the Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia (PSM) chairman, effective today.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh announced that Anita Azrina will serve for the 2025-2027 term.

She said that in addition to Anita Azrina, the ministry has also appointed Asian Football Confederation (AFC) secretary-general Datuk Seri Windsor John as the new deputy chairman of PSM.

“Both of them were previously members of the PSM board.

“I believe that Anita Azrina’s corporate experience with Petronas and Windsor’s expertise in football will help continue the efforts of the previous chairman, Datuk Hans Isaac,” she said.

She told reporters this during the Youth and Sports Ministry-Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM) iftar event here yesterday.

On Monday, Hans announced via Instagram that he would no longer be serving as PSM chairman, a position he had held for the past two years.

Hans increased PSM’s revenue to RM10.64 million in 2024, with the Bukit Jalil National Stadium contributing RM1.8 million through non-sporting activities such as concerts.

Hannah hoped that the appointments of Anita Azrina and Windsor would facilitate the Kuala Lumpur Sports City upgrade programme as part of Malaysia’s preparations to host the 2027 SEA Games.

“I want KL Sports City to continue evolving into a world-class sports and recreation hub,” she said.

On another matter, Hannah also congratulated national bowler Tun Hakim Tun Hasnul Azam for making history as the first Malaysian player to win a title on the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Tour.

She hoped the national bowling squad would continue to bring glory to the country.

Yesterday, 25-year-old Tun Hakim was crowned PBA Chameleon champion after defeating the United States’ Kevin McCune 269-227 in the stepladder finals at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada.