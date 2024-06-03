Anticipating the future

BARCELONA midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan, shed light on his role in the team’s vibrant, youth-infused midfield and shared his thoughts on the impending arrival of a new coach.

In an exclusive virtual session organized by Barcelona for Asia Pacific media on March 1, Gundogan offered insights into the intricacies of fitting into a midfield teeming with young talent.

As one of the experienced heads in the squad, the German maestro acknowledged the challenges of playing amidst youth, stating, “Playing midfield is very specific; it is one of the most difficult positions because everything is happening around you.

“Whether facing your opponent’s goal or your own, you are always surrounded by people.”

Gundogan emphasised the importance of awareness and preparedness, asserting, “Scanning what’s happening around you is very important, and knowing what your action is before you get the ball is crucial.”

He revealed that all his actions on the pitch aim to simplify the game for his teammates, making it easier for them to execute their plays with precision.

With Xavi Hernandez set to depart at the end of the season, Barcelona faces a coaching transition. Gundogan, however, remains steadfast in his commitment to the club, having pledged his allegiance for at least two more years.

Regarding the uncertainties surrounding the new coach’s plans, he maintained a pragmatic stance, saying, “It’s not worth talking about what the new coach is going to plan or what these thoughts are about my situation, or whatever because it’s something that has not happened yet.

“So that’s why I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to contribute, you know, in the best possible way to the team. And so, yeah, enjoying my life and football for this club.”

As Barcelona navigates a period of transition, Gundogan’s experience and adaptability emerge as valuable assets in shaping the team’s future, ensuring a balanced combination of youth and experience in the midfield.

Gundogan has made history as the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to create 100 chances this season. The former Manchester City player leads the pack, with Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes closely behind.

Interestingly, the top 10 list is predominantly dominated by the Premier League, with La Liga represented solely by Isco Alarcon of Real Betis.

Gundogan, the sole Barcelona player in the top tier, holds a commanding 22-chance lead over Isco. Beyond his playmaking brilliance, the German midfielder boasts 10 assists (the team’s highest) and five goals in 38 games.

Furthermore, Gundogan has proven to be Xavi’s go-to man, clocking over 3,000 on-pitch minutes, solidifying his role as the team’s most effective midfielder.