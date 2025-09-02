Antony joins Real Betis in €25 million deal from Manchester United

REAL BETIS have completed the signing of Manchester United forward Antony in a transfer package worth 25 million euros.

The deal includes a 50% net sell-on clause for any future transfer profit made by the Spanish club.

Antony received no pay-off from Manchester United as part of his departure from the Premier League club.

The 25-year-old Brazil international made 62 Premier League appearances for United, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

Manchester United originally signed Antony from Ajax Amsterdam in 2022 for 81.3 million euros.

He joined Real Betis on loan in January and impressed by scoring nine goals across all competitions.

Antony’s permanent departure forms part of Manchester United’s significant squad revamp during this transfer window.

Napoli signed United’s Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund on a season-long loan earlier on Monday.

Antony was among five players seeking to exit Manchester United during this transfer window.

Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona on loan last month as part of the same clear-out operation.

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a potential loan move to Aston Villa.

Tyrell Malacia also features among the players looking to leave Old Trafford this summer. – Reuters