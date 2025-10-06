Arif Aiman becomes JDT’s top local scorer with 61 goals

ARIF Aiman Hanapi has become Johor Darul Ta’zim’s highest local goal scorer with 61 goals across all competitions.

The 23-year-old set the record after scoring a brace in JDT’s 7-0 victory over PDRM FC in a Super League match at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

His achievement surpasses the previous record of 59 goals held by former club captain and legend Safiq Rahim.

Only two foreign players, Bergson Da Silva and Gonzalo Cabrera, have scored more goals for JDT with 166 and 66 respectively.

Arif reached this milestone in 170 matches and has also provided 66 assists for the club.

He has scored 30 goals in the Super League, eight in the AFC Champions League Elite, 10 in the FA Cup, 12 in the Malaysia Cup, and one in the ASEAN Club Championship. – Bernama