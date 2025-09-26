Arif Aiman makes history as first Malaysian nominated for AFC Player of the Year

JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM player Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi has made Malaysian football history by becoming the first local player nominated for the AFC Player of the Year award.

The Asian Football Confederation confirmed the winger is one of three finalists for the prestigious continental honour.

Arif Aiman will compete against Qatar’s Akram Afif, the 2023 Asian Cup Golden Boot winner, and Saudi Arabian striker Salem Al-Dawsari from Al-Hilal.

The 23-year-old was instrumental in JDT’s historic treble-winning season, securing the Super League, FA Cup, and Malaysia Cup.

He also impressed internationally by scoring five goals in the AFC Champions League Elite, propelling his team to the last 16.

The award winner will be revealed at the AFC Annual Awards 2025 ceremony in Riyadh on October 16. – Bernama