Arsenal must find next level to win trophies says Arteta

MIKEL ARTETA says Arsenal must find a new level to win major trophies as he prepares to take charge of the Gunners for the 300th time.

Arsenal could go top of the Premier League for a couple of hours if they beat West Ham at the Emirates on Saturday before current leaders Liverpool face Chelsea.

Arteta brings up his triple century with an impressive win rate of 58 percent yet he cannot match the trophy hauls of predecessors Arsene Wenger and George Graham.

The Spaniard won the FA Cup in his first season in charge in 2019/20 but has not won major silverware since with Arsenal finishing as Premier League runners-up for three consecutive seasons.

Even with that winning rate we haven’t won major trophies so that shows the level said Arteta.

That’s why you have to do what has been done before but this level is not enough it has to be much more and it is much more difficult he added.

Arsenal have lost to West Ham at the Emirates in each of the past two seasons.

The Hammers are now under the leadership of Nuno Espirito Santo who recently took over from the sacked Graham Potter.

We want to continue to play and flow and dominate games in the manner that we are doing said Arteta whose team have also won both of their Champions League games this season.

It’s about generating momentum he added with tomorrow’s game being a really important one for the team.

That’s why from the beginning we need to generate that and go for it because after we have a two-week break with the international week he concluded. – AFP