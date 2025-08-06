Arteta confident Arsenal can end trophy drought this season

ARSENAL manager Mikel Arteta insists his team has the belief to end their trophy drought this season.

The Gunners have not won a major title since Arteta lifted the FA Cup in his first season in charge back in 2019/20.

Despite falling short in recent years, Arsenal have re-emerged as consistent contenders under Arteta’s leadership.

The club finished second in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons and reached the Champions League semi-finals last term.

With significant summer signings, including Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi, Arteta is under pressure to deliver.

Nearly £200 million was spent to strengthen the squad ahead of the new campaign.

“We know our targets, and there’s a big belief in our ability to achieve them,“ Arteta said ahead of a pre-season friendly.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining high internal standards to meet expectations.

Arteta also highlighted the role of fan support in creating an “invincible” atmosphere at home.

Arsenal begin their Premier League season with a high-profile clash against Manchester United on August 17. – AFP