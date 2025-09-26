Aston Villa earn first win to launch Europa League bid, Rangers beaten

ASTON VILLA secured a much-needed 1-0 victory over Bologna to begin their Europa League campaign on a positive note.

The win ended a five-match winless streak in the Premier League for Unai Emery’s side, who are considered pre-tournament favourites.

Captain John McGinn scored the decisive goal with a low shot from the edge of the area in the 13th minute.

Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who started on the bench, missed a second-half penalty that was comfortably saved by Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.

The home side survived a late scare when Bologna’s Santiago Castro headed against the crossbar.

McGinn acknowledged the team’s recent poor form, stating it was important to get a win after a difficult start to the season.

Rangers manager Russell Martin faced increased pressure after his team suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Genk.

The Scottish side’s task was made harder when Mohamed Diomande was sent off just before half-time for a reckless challenge.

Former Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-Gyu missed a penalty in first-half stoppage time but scored the winning goal ten minutes after the break.

Martin has now failed to win any of Rangers’ last eight matches in all competitions.

In other Europa League action, Lille secured a late 2-1 win over Brann thanks to an Olivier Giroud goal.

American international Tanner Tessmann scored the only goal in Lyon’s 1-0 victory away to Utrecht.

Stuttgart beat Celta Vigo 2-1, while Porto recorded a 1-0 away win against RB Salzburg. – AFP