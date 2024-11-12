ASTRO, Malaysia’s leading entertainment destination, today announced a successful renewal of the exclusive Premier League and the Emirates FA Cup broadcasting rights for the next three seasons, 2025/26 to 2027/28. This extension solidifies the long-standing partnership between Astro and the Premier League, ensuring fans continued access to the world’s most exciting football league.

Euan Smith, Group CEO, Astro said: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership for the Premier League and the Emirates FA Cup for 3 more seasons after the current campaign. This renewal demonstrates our commitment to continue delivering the very best of sports to Malaysians. The Premier League is a cornerstone of our sports programming, and we look forward to bringing fans closer to the action through our extensive coverage, innovative shows and engaging experiences.”

“We’re particularly proud to have increased viewership by 70% for the 23/24 season. This is a testament to the quality of our service, which leverages on the enduring appeal of the Premier League amongst Malaysians.” Euan added.

Paul Molnar, Chief Media Officer, Premier League said: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with Astro, one of our longest-standing partners in Asia, for the next three seasons. Astro has been instrumental in bringing the Premier League to Malaysian fans for more than a decade, showcasing the competition with consistency, quality, and passion. This renewal reflects our shared commitment to providing world-class football entertainment to supporters across Malaysia. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Astro to deliver the best possible experience for Premier League fans in the region.

The renewal will see Astro continue to broadcast all 380 matches of the Premier League in HD and selected matches in 4K UHD, together with the entirety of the Emirates FA Cup. With our comprehensive coverage, customers can catch thrilling clashes between top teams, nail-biting finishes, and iconic moments anytime, anywhere. Stream matches on your favourite devices or enjoy the big-screen experience in your living room.

In addition to broadcasting live matches, Astro customers can look forward to various initiatives, including:

Original and Localised Content: Alongside the LIVE matches, Astro will continue to produce a range of original content such as magazine programmes, exclusive interviews and pitch side presentation. Together with Premier League, Astro will premiere the second series of the hit show, “From KL to PL” in January 2025, a travel reality show featuring Malaysian entertainment and sporting talents experiencing the Premier League in the UK.

Money-can’t-buy-experiences: Astro customers will continue to have front-row access at our exclusive viewing parties at F&B outlets, hospitality and other businesses. Our football pundits will also take part in contests with exciting prizes and exclusive merchandise all available as part of Astro Rewards.

Astro and the Premier League are working with law enforcement agencies to protect intellectual property and deter piracy. This collaborative approach, utilising a multi-faceted strategy that includes awareness campaigns on the dangers posed by illegal streaming. Curbing piracy is essential for the Premier League and Astro to continue to invest in the extensive coverage of games and experiences that their coverage provides to fans.

All Astro customers can watch the Premier League through Astro One’s Sports Pack, a sportsfilled fiesta for fans of LIVE sports including the Premier League, BWF events, Liga Malaysia, Sepak Takraw League, Formula 1, MotoGP, NBA, Cricket, Tennis and more. Astro One Packs are available now. Easy Streaming, Endless Entertainment. For more information, visit www.astro.com.my or WhatsApp 03 9543 3838. For customers on sooka, stream all Premier League matches LIVE with the Sports & Entertainment plan onwards. Visit sooka.my for more info.