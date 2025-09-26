ATIRUJ WINAICHAROENCHAI made three birdies in his last four holes, including on the tough par-4 ninth of the Taiwan Golf & Country Club, to increase his lead to two shots at the halfway stage of the US$1million (RM4.2m) Mercuries Taiwan Masters.

The bounceback came after a double-bogey six on the third hole – his 12th – and helped him shoot a two-under-par 70. That gave him a two-round total of seven-under 137.

Thailand’s Suradit Yongcharoenchai and Australia’s Scott Hend, who is looking to become the oldest player to win on the Asian Tour, both shot 68s to reach 5-under total, while another Thai star, Rattanon Wannasrichan also shot a 68 and moved to solo fourth place at -4. Korea’s Jeunghun Wang (69) rounded up the top-5 at three-under.

Italy’s Gabriele De Barba (71), a recent champion on the Asian Development Tour in Chinese Taipei; Thai duo of Nitithorn Thippong (70) and Jazz Janewattananond (75); Chen Yi-tong (71), the best placed among the local players and Pakistan’s Ahmad Baig (68) were tied sixth at one-under.

Atiruj, a 25-year-old from Bangkok, has never won on the Asian Tour and his career-best finish is a tied fifth place at this year’s International Series Japan presented by Moutai.

“I have once led an Asian Tour event after 54 holes, but this is the first time I have the halfway lead. I don’t care too much about lead as long as I am in contention,” said Atiruj.

“I had a few opportunities on the first nine, which is the back nine of the golf course. Made a big mistake on the third hole. Hit it in the jungle, hit the second over the green into the bunker, and then hit it over the green again. So, I was four-on and two-putted.

“On the last hole, I just wanted to make a par. I would have been happy with that and just head to tomorrow’s round. But I hit a good drive and then hit a second shot to six feet and made the putt. If it had not gone in, it would still have been a good finish for me.”