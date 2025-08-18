Atletico Madrid stunned by Espanyol in La Liga opener

ESPANYOL pulled off a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Atletico Madrid in their La Liga season opener.

Atletico took the lead through a spectacular free-kick by Julian Alvarez in the 37th minute.

Alvarez nearly doubled the advantage before the hour mark but struck the post instead.

Espanyol equalised late through Miguel Rubio after a set-piece in the 73rd minute.

Substitute Pere Milla sealed the victory with an 84th-minute header from Omar El Hilali’s cross.

Diego Simeone’s side, which finished third last season, had several new signings in action, including Alex Baena and David Hancko.

Atletico’s defensive reshuffle saw Angel Correa, Rodrigo De Paul, and Cesar Azpilicueta depart in the summer.

Barcelona began their title defence with a 3-0 win over Mallorca, while Real Madrid face Osasuna on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Athletic Bilbao secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Sevilla with Robert Navarro scoring the late winner.

Nico Williams and Maroan Sannadi had put Bilbao two goals ahead before Sevilla fought back through Dodi Lukebakio and Lucien Agoume.

Navarro’s 81st-minute strike ensured Bilbao started their campaign with a win as they aim to build on last season’s Champions League qualification. - AFP