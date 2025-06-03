Australian tennis great Fred Stolle dies aged 86

SYDNEY: Australian 19-time Grand Slam winner and legendary tennis commentator Fred Stolle has died aged 86, officials said Thursday, hailing his “excellence, dedication and a profound love for tennis”.

Stolle won the French Open in 1965 and US Open a year later, and was a three-time Wimbledon finalist.

But his greatest success came on the doubles court where he claimed 17 Slam crowns, winning all four men’s majors at least twice.

Stolle went on to become an esteemed broadcaster known as “the voice of tennis” to generations of fans through Australia’s Nine Network and American networks Fox Sports and ESPN.

Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley described Stolle as an iconic figure both in Australia and on the international stage.

“When we speak about Australia’s golden era and the progression from amateur to professionalism, Stolle’s name is right up there with the best,“ he said.

“A star member of Australia’s Davis Cup team, Fred made significant contributions to the sport following his decorated career, as a coach and astute commentator.

“His legacy is one of excellence, dedication, and a profound love for tennis. His impact on the sport will be remembered and cherished by all who had the privilege to witness his contributions.”

Stolle was part of three triumphant Australian Davis Cup teams (1964-66) and the long-time coach of Vitas Gerulaitis -- the American who triumphed at the 1977 Australian Open.