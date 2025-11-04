BAC 2025: Soon Huat-Shevon fall in q-finals

KUALA LUMPUR: National mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai went down 15-21, 11-21 to Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah-Felisha Pasaribu in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Ningbo, China today.

It was the world number 3 husband-and-wife combination’s first meeting against the world number 25 Indonesian pair.

Malaysia will now be banking on men’s doubles pairs - Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani and Aaron Chia-Sooh Wooi Yik - to keep the national flag flying high at the tournament when they compete later today.

In the men’s doubles quarter-finals, Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin will face China’s Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi while Aaron-Wooi Yik will take on third-seeded Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia.