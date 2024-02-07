Badminton camp contributes two gold medals for Malaysian contingent

THE national badminton squad delivered two gold medals for the Malaysian contingent at the ASEAN University Games (AUG) 2024 which took place in Malang today.

The gold came through the national mixed doubles pair of Wee Yee Hern-Ng Qi Xuan who subdued the host duo of Elgiffani Muhamad Juan-Jovita Elizabeth 21-17, 21-11 in the final at Graha Cakrawala Convention Hall, University of Malang.

The second gold came via the national men’s doubles pair of Wong Tien Ci-Liew Xun who defeated the tournament first seeds from Indonesia, Elgiffani-Purnama Reza Dwicahya 21-19, 21-10 in another final action.

However the country’s men’s singles Hooi Shao Herng was trounced by Thai shuttler Pusri Nachakorn 10-21, 11-21 to bring home the silver medal.

The national women’s doubles of Valerie Siow Zi Xuan-Lee Xin Jie also had to settle for the silver medal after losing to Thailand’s Atitaya Povanon-Chasinee Korepap 12-21, 13-21.

Malaysia also won a bronze through N. Saranya’s women’s singles event, when she defeated compatriot Ung Yi Xing 21-10, 21-10 in the bronze medal decider.

Meanwhile, national head coach Datuk Abdul Rashid Mohd Sidek said all the medals won today were the result of the determination and commitment shown by the athletes throughout the badminton campaign.

“We won two gold, two silver and one bronze medals on the last day, for a total medal collection in the tournament of two gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

“The players have given high commitment and fighting spirit for this edition of AUG,“ he told reporters today.

Last Saturday, the women’s badminton squad won the silver medal after losing to Thailand 0-3 in the final while the national men’s team defeated Singapore 3-0 in the bronze medal decider.