BAM consults Aaron-Wooi Yik on search for new doubles coach

THE Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) have looked to national men’s doubles players Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik in the search for a new men’s doubles coach after Tan Bin Shern stepped down from the job.

The new coach faces a tough task ahead as their predecessor, Tan, has coached the world number six pair in clinching two bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paris 2024, together with the 2022 world title.

Tan’s contract reportedly expires on Jan 13 and he has decided not to renew his term. He is expected to join the Hong Kong Badminton Association.

Aaron said he found out about Tan’s departure after the World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, the New Straits Times reported.

“I don’t want to say too much because coaches come and go. We respect and accept his decision.

“I think he has his goals to achieve. We will wait for the new coach to be appointed and move forward,“ Aaron was quoted as saying today.

He also confirmed that other badminton players were consulted on recruiting Tan’s replacement.

“It is not my place to say anything. Let BAM announce it when the time comes, as the new coach will not only be working with us but also with the other pairs,“ he was also quoted as saying.

Wooi-Yik, on the other hand, focused on Tan’s impact on his career, saying that his guidance for five years has resulted in the pair becoming one of the “best in the world”, as quoted.

He added that the pair’s goal is to always win in every match they are competing in, when asked if winning the Malaysia Cup was a fitting goodbye to the coach.