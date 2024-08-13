BAM seals lips on decision of Sze Fei-Izzuddin to go professional

KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) was tight-lipped on the intention of national doubles players Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani to leave the governing body.

Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director, Rexy Mainaky said ABM is still in discussion on the matter with the world’s 13th pair before taking it to the governing body’s council members for further action.

“We can’t say anything because we don’t know all the decisions yet. We need to sit down to discuss everything.

“Then all the decisions of the discussion will be presented to the council members for approval,“ he said when met at a press conference today.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Sze Fei-Izzuddin will be leaving the parent body to continue their careers as professional players.

In the meantime, Rexy said that for now Sze Fei-Izzuddin still remain under BAM and will undergo training at ABM as usual.

“They are still training here as usual and will participate in the Japan and Korea Open” he said.