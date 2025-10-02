BAM to decide between strongest or backup squad for 2025 SEA Games

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton legend Datuk Foo Kok Keong is keeping faith in the Badminton Association of Malaysia to make the wisest of decisions regarding squad selection for the 2025 SEA Games.

He said the final decision lies with the governing body on whether to prioritise winning gold medals or to blood rookies with early exposure.

Without fighting spirit and team spirit, we will not achieve success according to the former champion.

He stated it depends on BAM whether they want to give experience to the backup players or send the best shuttlers to win at the SEA Games.

During my time, we played everything in our way including the SEA Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and most team and individual competitions.

I went through everything, and that is what you called experience said Foo at a collaboration event between Eco-shop and the FAMEMAS Malaysia Sports Supporters Club.

The Olympian who contributed to the 1991 Manila SEA Games gold medal tally said whatever decision BAM takes should be welcomed positively by selected players.

BAM previously confirmed it will send the strongest line-up of players to the biennial Games for the gold hunt.

The final list of players is expected to be decided soon through a meeting with BAM doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky.

Malaysia last struck gold at the 2021 SEA Games in Vietnam through the mixed doubles pair of Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei.

The national shuttlers only brought home two silver and four bronze medals from the last edition in Cambodia. – Bernama