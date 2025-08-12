BAM to finalise SEA Games badminton squad by next week

THE Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) will finalise its squad for the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand within the next week.

The announcement will come before the national team departs for the 2025 World Championships in Paris, scheduled from August 25 to 31.

BAM doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky stated that discussions with all doubles coaches are ongoing to determine the best combinations.

“Give us a few more days, maybe a week, before we announce the final decision. The SEA Games does not clash with the World Tour Finals,” he said.

He added that further discussions are needed to ensure Malaysia fields a competitive team against strong opponents like Indonesia and Thailand.

Rexy spoke after the Thailand SEA Games selection meeting at Wisma OCM today.

He confirmed that top pairs such as Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, and Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei are likely to be selected.

However, he stressed that no final decisions have been made yet.

“We appreciate comments from players such as Aaron-Wooi Yik, who wish to give young players an opportunity,” Rexy said.

He highlighted the depth in Malaysia’s doubles events, mentioning pairs like Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, Wan Arif Junaidi-Yap Roy King, and Choong Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal Nazri.

The final squad is expected to include 20 players, with 10 men and 10 women.

The 2025 SEA Games will take place from December 9 to 20 in Thailand. - Bernama