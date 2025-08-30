KLIA to trial vehicle access management system from September 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur International Airport will begin a trial run of its new Vehicle Access Management System starting September 1 to enhance kerbside traffic flow and terminal access.

Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad stated that Terminal 1 will undergo the trial at Level 5 for departure drop-offs and Level 3 for arrival pick-ups from September 1 until November 30, 2025.

Terminal 2 will commence its trial period from September 15 until November 30, 2025.

The airport operator explained that the system aims to improve traffic flow, enhance safety, and provide smoother terminal access.

It introduces timed entry and exit through barrier gates to reduce congestion from unauthorised or extended kerbside stops.

Vehicles will receive a 10-minute grace period for drop-offs and pick-ups during the trial phase, with monitoring of vehicles exceeding this time.

No penalty fees will apply during the trial period as the focus remains on observing traffic patterns and driver behaviour.

The observations will help determine the optimal grace period and penalty fee structure for full implementation.

Malaysia Airports managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani emphasised that the airport terminal forms travellers’ first and final impression of Malaysia.

He stated they want this impression to reflect Malaysian hospitality and efficiency, especially with preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026. – Bernama