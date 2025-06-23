Baqiuddin Shamsudin joins Terengganu FC for new season

FORMER Sri Pahang FC winger Muhamad Baqiuddin Shamsudin has officially joined Terengganu FC (TFC).

The news was shared by the management of Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) via TFC’s official Facebook page today.

TFC acting chief executive officer Mohd Syahrizan Mohd Zain said the 31-year-old is the first new player to sign a contract with TFC for the 2025/2026 season.

“Muhamad Baqiuddin will wear the number 77 jersey and will undergo training with the team on July 1.

“His presence will certainly provide options to vary the team’s attack pattern given his agile qualities and good speed,“ he said in the statement.

Mohd Syahrizan said that it is hoped the presence of the 1.65-meter-tall player will also help to strengthen the team’s defence.

Apart from Muhamad Baqiuddin, another former player of the Elephants is rumoured to be joining TFC this season.