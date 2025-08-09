Barcelona reinstates Ter Stegen as captain after fitness dispute resolved

BARCELONA have reinstated Marc-Andre ter Stegen as captain after settling a disagreement regarding the goalkeeper’s fitness.

The club had initiated disciplinary measures earlier this week, removing the German from his leadership role over concerns about his recovery from back surgery.

Reports suggested Ter Stegen had declined to share his medical records, prompting Barcelona to seek La Liga’s classification of his injury as long-term.

This move would have allowed the club to reduce his salary from their wage bill to comply with financial regulations.

However, Barcelona confirmed late on Friday that the player had signed the required documents, closing the disciplinary case.

Ter Stegen immediately resumed his duties as first-team captain following the resolution.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram earlier in the day to address the controversy surrounding his fitness.

He denied allegations of non-cooperation and stressed his willingness to work with the club’s management.

Ter Stegen clarified that his surgery had been approved by Barcelona and was aimed at ensuring his long-term fitness.

He also dismissed suggestions that his injury had impacted the club’s financial situation or player registrations.

The goalkeeper emphasised that all signings and contract renewals were finalised before his operation.

His return comes amid competition from new signing Joan Garcia and veteran Wojciech Szczesny.

Szczesny, 35, earned a contract extension after stepping in during Barcelona’s title-winning campaign last season.

Ter Stegen reaffirmed his commitment to the club, stating his desire to continue winning trophies with Barcelona.

The dispute’s resolution eases tensions as Barcelona prepare for the new La Liga season under financial constraints.

Failure to meet financial fair play rules could prevent the club from registering new players.

Ter Stegen’s reinstatement provides stability ahead of their campaign opener. - AFP