Barcelona star Yamal probed over dwarf entertainers at birthday

BARCELONA star Lamine Yamal is under investigation following complaints about the hiring of dwarf entertainers at his 18th birthday celebration.

Spain’s Ministry of Social Rights confirmed the probe after a complaint from the Association for People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE).

The private event took place in Olivella, 50 kilometres west of Barcelona, attended by teammates and music stars like Bizarrap and Bad Gyal.

ADEE condemned the hiring as reinforcing stereotypes and discrimination against people with disabilities.

A performer anonymously told Catalan radio station RAC1 that they were treated respectfully and enjoyed their work.

“No one disrespected us, we were allowed to work in peace,“ they said.

The entertainer criticised ADEE for not offering alternative employment opportunities while restricting their work.

Dominican rapper Chimbala, who performed at the party, shared a video with Yamal on Instagram, praising the footballer.

Yamal, a Ballon d’Or contender, has yet to comment on the controversy. – AFP