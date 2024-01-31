BATC 2024: Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin out to repay BAM’s trust

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani are relieved that it’s not a case of “three strikes and you are out”, but have instead been given another chance to prove the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) are right in sticking with them for the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 from Feb 13-18.

Having started the 2024 season in dismal fashion, Sze Fei admitted to being reinvigorated when the coaching panel continued to place their trust in them to shoulder the responsibility in the BATC 2024 at the Setia City Conventional Centre in Shah Alam.

“Very thankful that BAM still have faith in us. I hope we will do well and contribute a point for the country in the BATC 2024,” he said when met at the training session here.

The world number 22 began the 2024 season with three consecutive early exits in the Malaysia Open, India Open and Indonesia Masters.

They crashed out in the second round of the Malaysia Open after losing 15-21, 16-21 to teammates Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik before exiting the second round of the India Open after going down 19-21, 21-17, 17-21 to China’s Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin then suffered a shock first-round defeat in the Indonesia Masters when they fell 14-21, 21-14, 18-21 to Thailand’s world number 39 pair of Pharanyu Kaosamaang-Worrapol Thongsa-nga.

Sze Fei, at the same time, admitted that he was ready to be paired up with another shuttler should the coaches feel like experimenting by breaking up his partnership with Nur Izzuddin at the BATC 2024.

Besides Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin, BAM will also be counting on Aaron-Wooi Yik and rising pair Choong Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal Nazri to deliver the goods at the BATC 2024.

In men’s singles, BAM have listed professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia in the national squad with Ng Tze Yong, Leong Jun Hao and Eogene Ewe.

Defending champions Malaysia are in Group B with Taiwan, Kazakhstan and Brunei.

Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.–Bernama