BAYERN MUNICH are once again fretting over star playmaker Jamal Musiala, who limped off in the 2-1 Club World Cup win over Boca Juniors on Friday, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

Bayern’s progression to the last 16 was marred by the Germany international, who had only just returned from a hamstring problem, going off with an apparent calf injury.

The 22-year-old came on as a second-half substitute but only lasted 25 minutes.

“I definitely want to speak to the doctors first,“ coach Vincent Kompany told reporters. “We’re flying to Orlando first and then we will know more.”

Kompany said he spoke briefly with Musiala after the match.

“I hope it’s nothing serious,“ the coach said, adding that he was “reasonably relaxed, although I don’t know what the doctors will say.”

After the final whistle, Musiala still joined his team-mates in celebrating with the Bayern fans in the stands.

Musiala had been sidelined for two months ahead of the Club World Cup.

Following his spectacular three-goal comeback as a substitute in the 10-0 win against Auckland City, he was supposed to gain more match practice against Boca Juniors to be ready for the starting line-up in the knockout phase. This plan now looks in jeopardy.

Bayern face second-placed Benfica in the final group stage match in Charlotte on Tuesday to determine the Group C winner.