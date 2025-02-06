ENGLAND football legend David Beckham has criticised the uncivilised actions of several Manchester United players during their visit to Malaysia last week.

Beckham, speaking to CBS Sports in an interview recently, indirectly referred to two players from the legendary club, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho, who were captured showing disrespect towards fans during their Asian tour.

“I felt there were many things that were unacceptable as a Manchester United supporter.

“This is because most of them (players) behaved inappropriately towards the fans,“ he said in the clip.

It is understood that due to frustration over their defeat against the ASEAN All-Stars last Monday, both players from the popular club were recorded showing rude behaviour through obscene gestures towards their fans.

Garnacho was seen making an obscene middle finger gesture at the time, whilst Diallo also made similar gestures and showed no remorse whatsoever for the shameful act.

Meanwhile, Beckham also expressed disappointment over the matter.

“What happened does not reflect the values and dignity of this club,“ he added.

He said that as United players, responsibility towards the badge on their chest must be upheld, and he considered the club’s players to have failed to conduct themselves properly.

“We always respected fans wherever we went, but it seems current players no longer understand what it means to play for Manchester United.

“What happens on the pitch is important, but attitude and conduct also reflect who we are as Manchester United players,“ he said.

Earlier, the iconic club recently ended a disappointing Premier League season with a brief Asian tour, including matches against the ASEAN All-Stars in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong’s national team.

Ruben Amorim’s team lost 1-0 in Malaysia.

