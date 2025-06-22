JOBE Bellingham netted his first Borussia Dortmund goal in a gripping 4-3 win over Mamelodi Sundowns at the Club World Cup on Saturday.

The English midfielder, who this month followed older brother Jude's footsteps in joining the German side, started for the first time for Dortmund.

Sundowns of South Africa took a surprise early lead but Dortmund hit back strongly to triumph in sweltering conditions in Cincinnati at the TQL Stadium and move top of Group F.

“It’s a really nice bonus (to score), I’m glad we won but there’s a lot of things for me to improve on personally and for the team,“ Bellingham told DAZN.

Dortmund coach Niko Kovac had claimed teams from the “south” had an advantage because of the heat, and the Sundowns 11th minute opener appeared to confirm his fears.

Lucas Ribeiro's fine solo goal put the CAF Champions League runners-up ahead, with the Brazilian charging forward from his own half before beating Gregor Kobel.

However Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams handed Dortmund their equaliser on a plate, passing the ball straight to Felix Nmecha, who stroked home.

Both stoppers made good saves in an end-to-end clash before Dortmund claimed the lead through striker Serhou Guirassy.

Dortmund won the ball high up the pitch and Julian Brandt crossed for the Guinea international to score with a fine leap and header, continuing his fine form this season.

Bellingham, who joined earlier in June from Sunderland for 33 million euros ($37 million), netted Dortmund's third just before the break.

Williams parried a cross into his path and after controlling on his chest, Bellingham drilled home.

“I’ve practised that so many times, arriving late on the edge of the box as a midfielder is something you have to be really good at,“ said Bellingham.

“As a kid and at Sunderland I’ve practised that so many times, during training, after training, so I’m really proud of it.”

His brother Jude signed for Dortmund five years ago, before joining Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2023.

“Hey Jobe,“ sang Dortmund fans, adapting the Beatles classic “Hey Jude” which they used to sing to Jude Bellingham.

“I didn’t hear that but it’s really nice,“ said the Dortmund midfielder.

'Not happy but very proud'

Dortmund were toothless in their opening draw against Fluminense but grabbed their fourth when Kuliso Mudau turned into his own net as he tried to cut out a cross.

Three minutes later Iqraam Rayners pulled one back as the Sundowns, who have won the last eight South African league titles, refused to give up.

Rayners, who netted Sundowns' winner in the first match against Ulsan HD, hit the post with a header and reacted quickly to nod home the rebound.

Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso's side pulled back another through Lebo Mothiba in the 90th minute, forcing Dortmund to sweat through six minutes of stoppage time before they were able to celebrate their victory.

“The result is not what we wanted but we made a wonderful game,“ Cardoso told DAZN.

“It’s important people understand what was at stake in this match. (Considering) the level of team that we played against, we worked fantastically.

“The boys made a wonderful performance... it was a hell of a match. I’m not happy but very proud.”

Later Saturday in the other Group F clash Fluminense take on Ulsan at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.