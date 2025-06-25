BEN LEONG, played a bogey free round 2 and having a joint lead with Edven Ying at ten under par (-10) into final round tomorrow.
Ben played four birdies on front nine and added another three on the back nine.
He had won the PGM KGPA Championship last month is gearing up to give a strong competition to most of the players, who are just a few strokes away going into final round at Bukit Jawi Golf Resort.
Danny Chia who has a good winning track record here is six strokes away. Danny played two under par (-2) today, is four under par (-4) after 36 holes.
Liyana Durisic during final round of PGM Closed Championship tournament at the Kelab Golf Perkhidmatan Awam
On the Ladies Championship, Liyana Durisic has four strokes lead over Genevieve Ling into final round tomorrow. One stroke away is Zulaikah Nasser.
Final Round will tee off tomorrow from 7.45am onwards.
Leading Scores for after round 2:
134 - Ben leong 69 65, Edven ying 65 69
138 - Daeng Rahman 67 71
139 - R Nachimuthu 71 68
140 - Khor Kheng Hwai 71 69, Danny Chia 70 70, Kenneth De Silva 72 68, Zia Izzuddeen 71 69
scores for ladies championship after round 2:
141 - Liyana Durisic 70 71
145 - Genevieve Ling 71 74
146 - Zulaikah Nasser 73 73
150 - Geraldine Wong 76 74