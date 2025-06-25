BEN LEONG, played a bogey free round 2 and having a joint lead with Edven Ying at ten under par (-10) into final round tomorrow.

Ben played four birdies on front nine and added another three on the back nine.

He had won the PGM KGPA Championship last month is gearing up to give a strong competition to most of the players, who are just a few strokes away going into final round at Bukit Jawi Golf Resort.

Danny Chia who has a good winning track record here is six strokes away. Danny played two under par (-2) today, is four under par (-4) after 36 holes.