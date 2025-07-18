Bengaluru cricket team blamed for deadly IPL victory parade stampede

STATE authorities in Karnataka have held the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket team responsible for a deadly stampede during their Indian Premier League (IPL) victory parade last month.

The incident left 11 fans dead and over 50 injured near M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.

A government report released on Thursday accused RCB, its partners, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) of mismanaging the event.

The report stated that organisers failed to submit a formal request or provide sufficient details for approval. “Consequently, the permission was not granted,“ it said.

Despite police rejecting the request, the team proceeded with the victory parade. AFP could not reach RCB for comment.

Four individuals, including an RCB executive, event organisers, and KSCA representatives, were detained after the tragedy.

The stampede occurred as players celebrated near the stadium following their win against Punjab Kings in the IPL final.

Victims ranged from 14 to 29 years old.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident “absolutely heartrending,“ while star batsman Virat Kohli said he was “at a loss for words.” India coach Gautam Gambhir criticised roadshows, stating authorities should not permit mass events without proper safety measures. - AFP