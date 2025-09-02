Man Utd sign Lammens to shore up goalkeeping position

MANCHESTER UNITED have signed Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on a five-year contract for 21 million euros plus add-ons.

The 23-year-old is considered a talented prospect, capable of dislodging both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, who have both struggled this season, to become the club’s number one keeper.

United had also been linked with Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez.

Lammens has kept 12 clean sheets in 60 appearances for Antwerp since his debut in November 2023.

Last season he made more saves than any other keeper in Europe’s top 10 leagues and made the most progressive passes for any goalkeeper under the age of 23.

“Senne is an excellent young goalkeeper with great potential,“ said United’s Director of Football Jason Wilcox.

Senne said joining United was “a real dream come true”.

“The past few years have been an amazing journey, it’s now ended in an incredible destination and hopefully the beginning of something special,“ he added.

“You can feel the positive atmosphere that is being created here and I know that I can make a real impact at the club in the coming years.”

United’s goalkeeping has proved costly already this season, with Onana responsible for two goals in their shock loss to League Two side Grimsby Town in the second round of the League Cup on Wednesday. Bayindir then committed an error in their 3-2 Premier League victory over Burnley on Saturday.

“I think it is hard to be a Manchester United goalkeeper in this moment,“ United boss Ruben Amorim said last week. “They are humans. At Manchester United, everything is in the news.” - Reuters