Benn and Eubank rematch scheduled for November at Tottenham Stadium

BRITISH rivals Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 15 for an eagerly-awaited rematch of their non-title middleweight clash last April, organisers announced on Wednesday.

Eubank won the first 12 round fight, an echo of a clash 35 years previously between their fathers Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, at the same North London venue by unanimous 116-112 points decision.

Ring Magazine, owned by Turki Alalshikh who chairs Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, reported the deal was completed on Tuesday and it would sponsor the “Unfinished Business” fight along with Riyadh Season.

Sela, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), will be the lead promoter. Ring said it believed the weight terms would remain the same.

“Back to Spurs we go for the GETBACK,“ Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn posted on Instagram.

A rematch had originally been pencilled in for September 20, but Eubank had said he would not be ready by that date - REUTERS